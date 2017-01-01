Jukebot is a Slack app that allows you to take control of your Spotify account.

Jukebot is a modern day jukebox. Create your office soundtrack collaboratively via Slack.

Search for tracks, artists and albums using the commands you are already familiar with; and add the tracks you love to your playlist.

Jukebot also allows you and your team to control Spotify by playing, pausing, or even skipping songs in real time.

Want to know all the cool stuff you can do with Jukebot? Check out the how it works section below